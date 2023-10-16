Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH hopes Egypt, Israel will agree to allow safe passage of Filipinos from Gaza

Palestinians run past the rubble in Gaza (Courtesy: Reuters)

The Philippine government is hoping that Egypt and Israel will agree to allow the safe passage of Filipino nationals wanting to leave Gaza.

In a GMA News report, the Philippine Embassy in Cairo aims to pick up Filipinos at Rafah crossing on the Egypt-Gaza border for their safe exit.

“We are hoping that the international communities diplomatic efforts to get Egypt and Israel to agree on safe exit of foreign citizens from Gaza can be successful as soon as possible,” DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said in an interview.

Israel previously warned of mass evacuation following expected large-scale attacks in Northern Gaza.

De Vega said that there are no Filipinos in northern Gaza and Gaza City.

In a Reuters report, the checkpoint between Egypt and Rafah is the only way out of Gaza that is not under Israeli control.

Cairo also said that it has plans of accepting a huge number of refugees amid Israel-Hamas war.

