Israeli official commends Filipina Caregiver’s heroic act during Hamas attack

An Israeli official praised the “unbelievable humanity” displayed by Angelyn Aguirre, one of the two Filipinos tragically killed during a surprise attack by Hamas in Israel. Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, the deputy mayor of Jerusalem, commended Aguirre’s loyalty and courage.

Aguirre, a 32-year-old caregiver who had been working in Israel for six years, chose to stay by the side of her elderly patient, Nira, during the violent Hamas attack, resulting in their tragic deaths. The attack occurred on kibbutz Kfar Gaza, where Aguirre was caring for Nira.

Hassan-Nahoum described Aguirre’s actions as an “unimaginable honor in the face of evil.” Aguirre was one of many heroic Filipino caregivers in Israel who selflessly continued to care for their patients amid the threats posed by the recent Hamas attack.

Another Filipino caregiver, Paul Vincent Castelvi, 42, was also confirmed to have lost his life, and officials from the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv are verifying a possible third Filipino fatality.

Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines, Ilan Fluss, expressed his condolences to Aguirre’s family, describing her as a “hero” who sacrificed her life to protect her patient, Nira. He emphasized that Aguirre was another victim of the brutal Hamas attack.

