Philippines and Australia set to hold Ministerial meeting as new strategic partners

The Philippines and Australia are gearing up for their 6th Philippines-Australia Ministerial Meeting (PAMM) in Canberra, just a month after solidifying their new “strategic partnership.” Co-chaired by Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, the meeting, scheduled for October 10, aims to translate their strategic partnership into concrete actions.

While details of potential bilateral agreements remain undisclosed, Australian Ambassador to the Philippines HK Yu hinted at upcoming announcements after the meeting. PAMM, typically held every two years, was conducted virtually in August 2021 due to pandemic restrictions.

This gathering follows a high-level meeting between President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in September, where the two leaders upgraded their comprehensive partnership to a “strategic” one. This new partnership is built on shared interests, focusing on promoting a peaceful Indo-Pacific region and upholding sovereignty.

During the meeting, ministers will explore a wide range of topics, including defense, economic collaboration, climate change mitigation, education, peacebuilding, environmental conservation, and people-to-people relations. Additionally, Australia reaffirms its commitment to monitoring South China Sea developments and aiding the Philippines in enhancing its maritime protection capabilities in a preventative capacity.

Australia’s engagement includes joint exercises, governance strengthening, and support for marine environment initiatives, reflecting its proactive approach to potential tensions in the contested sea.