CAAP says PH airports on heightened security alert following bomb threats

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said that all 42 airports were on heightened alert on Friday, October 6 following a warning received by the Air Traffic Service via email that aircrafts from Manila, bound for Puerto Princesa, Mactan-Cebu, Bicol, and Davao International Airports are about to be set off by a bomb.

“While the information is currently under validation, immediate enhanced security measures are being implemented across all airports,” the CAAP said.

In a memorandum, CAAP airports and area centers shall augment adequate security personnel to manage the expected high volume of passengers and vehicle traffic.

“This is to ensure the safety and security of passengers, airport personnel, and the airport’s facilities,” the agency added.

CAAP added that stringent access control procedures for both personnel and vehicles will be implemented, accompanied by thorough inspections of passengers and cargo.

“CAAP-CSIS personnel are collaborating closely with the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) and Military Authorities, intensifying intelligence and monitoring operations with other security units,” CAAP said.

Continuous foot and mobile patrols are also being conducted within both the airside and landside areas of the airport complex.

“We advise passengers who will be traveling internationally to arrive at the airport at least three (3) hours before their scheduled flight to avoid any inconvenience. We also urge the public to cooperate fully with security personnel and to remain vigilant while at the airport. Safety and security remain our top priorities, and these measures are being taken to safeguard all those who use our airports,” CAAP ended.