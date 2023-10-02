White House marks Filipino-American History Month 

The White House on Sunday paid tribute to the contributions of Filipino-Americans to the United States on the commemoration of the yearly Fi-Am History Month.

In a Twitter post, the White House said that Filipino-Americans “have helped forge the very idea of America.”

“This Filipino American History Month, the Biden-Harris Administration is proud to honor generations of Filipino Americans who have ensured our nation remains a land of hope, opportunity, and optimism,” the White House said.

There are around four million Filipino-Americans in the United States, one of the largest Asian-American communities in the U.S.