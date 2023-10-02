Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

White House marks Filipino-American History Month 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report42 mins ago

The White House on Sunday paid tribute to the contributions of Filipino-Americans to the United States on the commemoration of the yearly Fi-Am History Month.

In a Twitter post, the White House said that Filipino-Americans “have helped forge the very idea of America.”

“This Filipino American History Month, the Biden-Harris Administration is proud to honor generations of Filipino Americans who have ensured our nation remains a land of hope, opportunity, and optimism,” the White House said.

There are around four million Filipino-Americans in the United States, one of the largest Asian-American communities in the  U.S.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report42 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS marjorette saudi arabia

Family laments death of OFW in Saudi Arabia, seeks autopsy of remains 

1 min ago
Screen Shot 2023 10 02 at 3.15.37 PM

Dubai’s Hessa Street to double capacity with Dhs689 million RTA revamp contract

12 mins ago
TFT NEWS kris aquino

Kris Aquino gives health update, hopes to return to PH soon

57 mins ago
dfa italy

DFA, DMW to help Filipino victims of illegal recruitment in Italy 

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button