Dubai Sports Council to host UAE’s inaugural electric scooter race

The Dubai Electric Scooter Cup, presented by the Federation for Micromobility and Sport in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, is set to take place on December 16.

This event, marking the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, will feature the world’s top riders competing on the fastest electric scooters at speeds surpassing 100 kph through Dubai’s streets.

According to a Wam report, 16 elite male and female riders will engage in a knockout-style race for the title of the first Dubai Electric Scooter Cup Champion, emphasizing sustainability, safety, and inclusivity.

The specially crafted RS-Zero DXB edition, capable of speeds over 140 kph, has been designed exclusively for this event, boasting cutting-edge technology and elite performance capabilities.

This collaboration between the Federation for Micromobility and Sport and the Dubai Sports Council aims to drive progress in safety, infrastructure, and technology within the rapidly expanding micromobility sector.

Alex Wurz, President of the Federation for Micromobility and Sport, expressed excitement about this significant development, highlighting the potential of micromobility and its role in future cityscapes.

“I’m thrilled to make this important step in a city that is striving for new mobility solutions. This unique event will showcase the potential for micromobility – racing in close proximity with uncompromised safety principles through the cities of the future. This is a landmark agreement for the Federation with Dubai Sports Council and points to an exciting future,” Wurz said.

Meanwhile, Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, welcomed international teams and riders to participate, showcasing the advancements in e-technology and e-scooter racing.

“The Dubai Electric Scooter Cup will be a showcase for cutting-edge e-technology and the pinnacle of e-scooter racing. We are delighted to work with the Federation on the safety and integration challenges of the micromobility sector. We welcome international teams and riders to race on our downtown streets and shine a spotlight on this evolution,” Hareb added.