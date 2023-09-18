Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PTV eyes to become top 2 network in PH

State-run television network PTV eyes to become the second biggest television network in the country in 2024.

The network detailed its plans for its network expansion as it seeks a bigger budget from
Congress next year.

“Conservatively, iyan po ang aming gustong ma-achieve. And, hopefully, within the next few years mag-Number 1 ang PTV sa lahat ng TV stations sa buong Pilipinas,” PTV general manager Ana Puod told senators.

Senators tackled the 2024 budget of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) of which PTV is an attached agency.

“Ako naman po inii-scale down ko lang yung gusto kong gawin, but we’re looking at Number 2 po next year,” she said.

PTV has been allotted P129 million next year. The PTV official said that they will need more funds to comply with the digitalization requirement of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

“We’re thinking of building 16 digital transmitters nationwide para buong Pilipinas ma-cover ng PTV. It’s about P25 million per digital transmitter,” Puod added.

