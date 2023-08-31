Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

New St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Abu Dhabi nears completion

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: St. George Orthodox Cathedral Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s St. George Orthodox Cathedral, one of the oldest churches in the UAE, is on track for completion early next year.

The previous cathedral in Mushrif was demolished last year, and construction for the new cathedral began in December. With almost 40 percent of the construction done, the new cathedral is expected to be ready by early next year.

According to The National report, the project is estimated to cost AED 25 million and is being entirely funded by the church members.

The current church serves a substantial community of 1,600 to 1,800 families, with over 6,000 worshippers attending weekly services. The upcoming cathedral will have an increased capacity, accommodating more than 2,000 people.

In the meantime, services are being held in a specially built hall located next to the construction site.

St. George Orthodox Cathedral has a significant history, with its origins dating back to 1970 when it was first established in Khalidiya. Later, it was relocated to Mushrif in 1983 and was granted cathedral status in 2004.

This project showcases the UAE’s commitment to diversity and religious freedom, offering a welcoming environment for over 200 nationalities with different religious backgrounds.

The UAE is also home to around 40 churches of various denominations, highlighting its inclusivity and cultural richness.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 08 30 at 6.00.32 PM 4

Filipino community in Al Ain hosts Philippines Ambassador Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver

3 mins ago
TFT NEWS Miss U ph

New national pageant breaks tradition with ‘No Swimsuit Competition’ approach

18 mins ago
Grace Poe

Senator Grace Poe calls for re-evaluation of new departure rules

33 mins ago
midday break wam

Nearly 60 companies found in violation of UAE midday break rules

43 mins ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button