New St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Abu Dhabi nears completion

Abu Dhabi’s St. George Orthodox Cathedral, one of the oldest churches in the UAE, is on track for completion early next year.

The previous cathedral in Mushrif was demolished last year, and construction for the new cathedral began in December. With almost 40 percent of the construction done, the new cathedral is expected to be ready by early next year.

According to The National report, the project is estimated to cost AED 25 million and is being entirely funded by the church members.

The current church serves a substantial community of 1,600 to 1,800 families, with over 6,000 worshippers attending weekly services. The upcoming cathedral will have an increased capacity, accommodating more than 2,000 people.

In the meantime, services are being held in a specially built hall located next to the construction site.

St. George Orthodox Cathedral has a significant history, with its origins dating back to 1970 when it was first established in Khalidiya. Later, it was relocated to Mushrif in 1983 and was granted cathedral status in 2004.

This project showcases the UAE’s commitment to diversity and religious freedom, offering a welcoming environment for over 200 nationalities with different religious backgrounds.

The UAE is also home to around 40 churches of various denominations, highlighting its inclusivity and cultural richness.