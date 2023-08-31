Filipino community in Al Ain hosts Philippines Ambassador Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver

Emmalyn E. Apagar, head of FilCom Al Ain, organized a significant event on August 26, 2023.

Philippines Ambassador Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver engaged with the community at St. Mary’s Church in Al Ain.

Members of the Filipino Ministries, volunteers, religious groups, and local entrepreneurs joined, making it an essential gathering to discuss concerns and seek guidance from Ambassador Ver. Fr. Ernesto Ablaza and Fr. Stalin Varghese, Assistant and Parish Priests, added a symbolic touch.

One of the highlights of the event was the recognition given to the thriving Filipino entrepreneurs in Al Ain.

The event celebrated resilient Filipino entrepreneurs in Al Ain, recognizing their achievements despite challenges.

This gathering showcased unity and collaboration within the community, especially after enduring pandemic difficulties.

Overall, FilCom Al Ain’s initiative, chaired by Emmalyn Apagar, promotes unity and progress among members, inspiring future generations.