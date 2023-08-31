Choithrams’ announces launch of all-women operated store

Setting a new standard for inclusivity in the UAE, the company has opened doors to its first and only operationally women-run supermarket in the UAE, marking a major milestone for the brand, and taking its commitment towards gender diversity and empowerment to a whole new level. Located in Dubai’s popular Marina Wharf 2 area, the store is entirely managed by female staff, with all roles from stockers to cashiers and the Store Manager being fulfilled by women.

“By giving women employees equal opportunity to be hired, paid, trained, appraised, rewarded, and promoted, Choithrams is positioning itself as a torchbearer in empowering women in organizations and corporations, in line with the UAE’s roadmap for gender diversity in the workplace,” said Rehana Raj, Head of Retail Operations – UAE.

“At Choithrams, we are constantly challenging ourselves on what we can do next to action our commitment towards a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce. Our women leaders have done a remarkable job over the years, and we will continue to increase their representation in decision-making roles in the future. The launch of this store is the first of many more women-led initiatives to come.” said Rajiv Warrier, CEO of Choithrams GCC.

The new store will span close to 5,200 square feet. The store will be open 24 hours, while also offering a free home delivery facility.

A go-to destination for a variety of customer-favorite brands, one of the main USPs of this new store is the range of women’s niche products that are not readily available in other stores.

Choithrams has always been dedicated to promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion in the workplace. The company has taken several initiatives to empower women and promote gender diversity in the UAE.

“The company’s target of achieving a minimum of 20% women in its managerial staff by 2024 is evidence of its dedication to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace culture,” said Natasha Ghosh, Marketing Manager – GCC.

With women making up the entire staff at this new location, this store is not just another supermarket; it is a testament to the fact that when women are given equal opportunities, they can achieve great things.