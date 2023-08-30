Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DepEd warns vs possible sanctions for violating ‘bare walls’ policy

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos50 mins ago

Courtesy of: DepEd Philippines

The Department of Education (DepEd) has issued a stern reminder that teachers who violate the agency’s bare walls policy could face disciplinary actions.

In an interview with ABS-CBN Teleradyo Serbisyo, DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa underscored that the department is yet to receive any reports of teachers failing to adhere to Vice-President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte’s directive.

The directive mandates the removal of visual aids, pictures of national heroes, and portraits of former and current presidents from classroom walls in public schools.

“Nag comply naman ang mga teachers…Kung hindi sumunod siyempre po we can always say it is a violation of our rules. Hindi naman tayo naghahanap talaga to penalize our teachers,” Poa said.

“Kung merong hindi sumunod, we will analyze it on a case-to-case basis and maybe speak with the school head kung anong nangyari pero hindi naman tayo agad agaran magpapataw,” he added.

Moreover, Poa stressed that before taking any action against a teacher for non-compliance, DepEd will ensure a thorough understanding of the situation.

Earlier, the spokesperson announced that visual aids can still be used only within the context of lessons.

