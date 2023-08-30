Art for change: Get a chance to win AED 30,000 with Waterfront Market’s 6th ‘Murals and Art Competition’

Calling all artists! This is your chance to participate in a highly-anticipated art competition, showcase your finest creations, and get a chance to win an impressive prize of AED 30,000 dirhams!

Dubai’s premier fresh-food destination, The Waterfront Market, has partnered once again with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority for another edition of the ‘Murals and Art Competition.’

Returning for its sixth year, the competition reaffirms the Waterfront Market’s commitment to celebrating and supporting local homegrown talent and contributing to the vibrant arts scene in Dubai.

With this year’s theme “Art for Change,” the competition aligns with the forthcoming COP28 event in Dubai and its vision to create a more sustainable world. Additionally, this theme supports the government’s declaration of 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability” and aligns with the country’s commitment to promoting positive environmental change.

Artists participating in this year’s competition are encouraged to channel their creativity through powerful murals, employing their art as a catalyst for change and raising awareness about pressing environmental challenges. This opportunity allows them to promote sustainability and inspire actions toward a more eco-conscious and sustainable world.

How to join

Creative individuals or groups are invited to submit their mural designs aligned with the theme “Art for Change.”

To be eligible for participation, individuals must be UAE residents aged 18 years and above. Past winners of the competition are not eligible to take part.

To register and submit an entry, the participant/s must visit the application page available on Waterfront Market’s website: https://murals.waterfrontmarket.ae/

After sign-up, simply upload images of your draft mural painting, along with a brief explanation of your work.

Following submission, participants will have the option to edit and resubmit their work any time prior to the competition closing date, allowing time to evolve ideas if they so wish.

Only one piece of work may be submitted by each applicant – please refer to the Waterfront Market Murals and Art Competition Rules & Regulations (the “Rules”) for further information.

Once all creations have been submitted by the closing date of 26 November 2023, shortlisting will commence.

A panel of judges — chosen for their passion for supporting and growing the local art scene — will individually rate all submissions in relation to the criteria set by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

Once the individual ratings are tallied, a shortlist of five applicants will be notified. The shortlisted candidates, followed by the winner, will be announced in December 2023.

After the announcement of the winner, he/she will be invited to paint their winning mural design on the designated wall at the Waterfront Market.

They will be awarded a cheque for AED 30,000 during the unveiling media event as part of Dubai Art Season.

Shoppers and tourists visiting the Waterfront Market will have the chance to see the painting of the winning mural artwork in progress from December, before the official unveiling of the mural in 2024.

For further information, you can visit www.waterfrontmarket.ae or follow the Waterfront Market account on Facebook @WaterfrontMarket and Instagram @wfm.uae.