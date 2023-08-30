Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Art for change: Get a chance to win AED 30,000 with Waterfront Market’s 6th ‘Murals and Art Competition’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Calling all artists! This is your chance to participate in a highly-anticipated art competition, showcase your finest creations, and get a chance to win an impressive prize of AED 30,000 dirhams!

Dubai’s premier fresh-food destination, The Waterfront Market, has partnered once again with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority for another edition of the ‘Murals and Art Competition.’

Returning for its sixth year, the competition reaffirms the Waterfront Market’s commitment to celebrating and supporting local homegrown talent and contributing to the vibrant arts scene in Dubai.

WFM Media 800x1000 ENG 3

With this year’s theme “Art for Change,” the competition aligns with the forthcoming COP28 event in Dubai and its vision to create a more sustainable world. Additionally, this theme supports the government’s declaration of 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability” and aligns with the country’s commitment to promoting positive environmental change.

Artists participating in this year’s competition are encouraged to channel their creativity through powerful murals, employing their art as a catalyst for change and raising awareness about pressing environmental challenges. This opportunity allows them to promote sustainability and inspire actions toward a more eco-conscious and sustainable world.

2018 winner2018
Murals and Art Competition 2018 winner

How to join

  • Creative individuals or groups are invited to submit their mural designs aligned with the theme “Art for Change.”
  • To be eligible for participation, individuals must be UAE residents aged 18 years and above. Past winners of the competition are not eligible to take part.
  • To register and submit an entry, the participant/s must visit the application page available on Waterfront Market’s website: https://murals.waterfrontmarket.ae/
  • After sign-up, simply upload images of your draft mural painting, along with a brief explanation of your work.
  • Following submission, participants will have the option to edit and resubmit their work any time prior to the competition closing date, allowing time to evolve ideas if they so wish.
  • Only one piece of work may be submitted by each applicant – please refer to the Waterfront Market Murals and Art Competition Rules & Regulations (the “Rules”) for further information.
2020 The Waterfront Markets Murals and Art Competition 2020 3
Murals and Art Competition 2020 winning entry
2021 Nemar Sencil waterfront mural final design 2462 x 4300 px 2
Murals and Art Competition 2021 winning entry

Once all creations have been submitted by the closing date of 26 November 2023, shortlisting will commence.

A panel of judges — chosen for their passion for supporting and growing the local art scene — will individually rate all submissions in relation to the criteria set by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

Once the individual ratings are tallied, a shortlist of five applicants will be notified. The shortlisted candidates, followed by the winner, will be announced in December 2023.

After the announcement of the winner, he/she will be invited to paint their winning mural design on the designated wall at the Waterfront Market.

They will be awarded a cheque for AED 30,000 during the unveiling media event as part of Dubai Art Season.

2022 winner
Murals and Art Competition 2022 winner

Shoppers and tourists visiting the Waterfront Market will have the chance to see the painting of the winning mural artwork in progress from December, before the official unveiling of the mural in 2024.

For further information, you can visit www.waterfrontmarket.ae or follow the Waterfront Market account on Facebook @WaterfrontMarket and Instagram @wfm.uae.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS Dream Pathway Granted Visa Australia

Dream Pathway International paves the way for Filipina’s Australian dream in just 10 days

49 seconds ago
TFT NEWS a1 boyband

Don’t miss the chance to go on a trip down memory lane with 90s Chart-Toppers boyband A1 in Dubai

2 hours ago
Artboard 1 copy 3 100

Tough Mudder UAE Season is here! The World’s Best Obstacle & Mud Run is coming to Fujairah & Dubai!

2 hours ago
uae cloud seeding 4

UAE reveals new cloud-seeding campaign to enhance rainfall

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button