Gov’t repatriates 100 distressed OFWs from Kuwait

The Philippine government has repatriated some 100 distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Kuwait.

Overseas Workers Welfare Association (OWWA) Administrator Arnel Ignacio and his team went to the the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 to welcome the new batch of repatriates.

Ignacio said in a GMA News report that the repatriation is part of the government’s commitment to bring home distressed OFWs.

A previous batch of 20 OFWs was repatriated on August 21 and another group of 50 on August 25.

OWWA said that the OFWs were assisted with food, hotel accommodations, and transportation to their respective provinces.

The government also provided them with financial aid.