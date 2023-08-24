United Global Filipinos of the 21st Century – UAE holds first bowling game

The United Global Filipinos of the 21st Century – United Arab Emirates held its first bowling fun game at the Strike Bowling, Abu Dhabi Country Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on 19 August 2023, from 1pm to 7pm.

Thirteen (13) different Filipino community organizations and a total of sixteen (16) teams participated in the said event. This is in line with one of the objectives of the organization, which is to promote a healthy lifestyle of global Filipinos through sports.

This was emphasized by Engr. Elmer O. Casao, the President of UGF21stCentury – UAE when he delivered his welcome remarks. “Through bowling, like any other sports, it helps us to have a healthy body and state of mind, relives us from stress and relax. I encourage you to take this opportunity to engage with the members and officers of other organizations as you play the game,” he said.

The event was graced by His Excellency Alfonso Ver, the Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates who served as the Guest of Honor and Speaker. In his message delivered to all attendees, he stressed that it is important to always strive to be the best version of ourselves.

Ambassador Ver also shared that the event coincides with the celebration of the 49th year of diplomatic relations of Philippines and United Arab Emirates. He also encouraged everyone to enjoy the game but to give their best because at the end of the event, there will be winners. Ambassador Ver also played with the Knights of Rizal -Emarat Abu Dhabi Chapter.

Engr. Imelda A. Alvero, the Sports Committee Chairman of UGF21stCentury – UAE led the oath of sportsmanship. Meanwhile, Ms. Mechelle P. Gegalao, member of the Sports Committee and the Treasurer of UGF21st Century – UAE served as the event’s host.

The following are the winners of the UGF21stCentury – UAE 1st Bowling Fun Game:

Most Valuable Player – Male: Engr. Roger Nadela, IIEE – Abu Dhabi Chapter

Over-all Champion: Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines, Inc. – Abu Dhabi Chapter

Most Valuable Player – Female: Ms. Gaymarie Jumuad – Knights of Rizal – Emarat Abu Dhabi Chapter

1st Runner – up: Knights of Rizal – Emarat Abu Dhabi Chapter

2nd Runner – up: United Global Filipinos of the 21st Century – United Arab Emirates

To formally close the event, Engr. Anne Binondo, Vice-President for Internal Affairs and Chairman of the Membership Committee thanked the Sports Committee, Board of Directors and everyone who participated which led to the event’s success.

Special thanks to the following Filipino community organizations for their participation: