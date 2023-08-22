PH pushes for e-ticketing in ports as holidays near

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is urging the adoption of an online ticketing system for passengers across national ports, aligning with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s “holiday economics.” This system implements the strategy of arranging holidays closer to Saturday and Sunday to create extended weekends, originally introduced during former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s tenure.

According to a Manila Bulletin report, PPA General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago highlighted that the e-ticketing system is part of a broader electronic management initiative, eyed as a remedy to address travel challenges. Its goal is to streamline sea travel bookings, reducing the need for time-consuming queues and enhancing passenger experience.

“The e-ticketing system is part of our big electronic management system. It aims to assist our kababayan from spending a lot of time in long lines just to purchase a ticket in our ports,” Santiago said.

“What we want to address through this project is the usual long lines that passengers have to endure whenever they go to their hometowns or go on a vacation to take advantage of long breaks. We feel how stressful it is and how tiring it is on the part of the passengers,” he added.

This project targets the familiar long lines witnessed during peak travel periods such as Holy Week, All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days, and the holiday season. By facilitating bookings, departure and arrival schedules, and payment transactions, the system aims to ease congestion and enhance efficiency.

To recall, the e-ticketing system was initiated previously, but was temporarily put on hold last year for further assessment.

PPA bared that it is looking forward to its swift implementation to alleviate congestion issues that have persisted for years during peak holiday periods.

In this proposed approach, shipping lines would access the PPA’s e-ticketing system, streamlining processes for sea travelers. The platform would also provide voyage schedules, booking capabilities, and payment features.

Further, PPA officials are optimistic that this initiative will contribute to Philippine tourism growth, particularly through collaborations with the Department of Tourism. Notable projects include foreign cruise ship terminals in scenic locations such as Siargao, Boracay, Ilocos Norte, and Palawan.