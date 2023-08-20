Dubai Airport expects 3.3 million passengers by end of August

The Dubai International Airport (DXB) is gearing up for a surge in passenger traffic as over 3.3 million travelers are anticipated to pass through its gates by August 28.

With the end of the summer break, UAE residents are set to return, contributing to what is projected to be a peak travel period.

According to Dubai Airport’s official website, the forthcoming days are expected to witness a significant influx of passengers.

August 26 and 27, 2023, are marked as the busiest days, each likely to see more than half a million passengers. Throughout the following fortnight, an average of 258,000 passengers daily will traverse the terminals.

To alleviate potential travel disruptions, Dubai Airports has collaborated closely with airlines, regulatory authorities, and commercial partners to facilitate a seamless journey for all travelers.