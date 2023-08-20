Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTravelUAE News

Dubai Airport expects 3.3 million passengers by end of August

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The Dubai International Airport (DXB) is gearing up for a surge in passenger traffic as over 3.3 million travelers are anticipated to pass through its gates by August 28.

With the end of the summer break, UAE residents are set to return, contributing to what is projected to be a peak travel period.

According to Dubai Airport’s official website, the forthcoming days are expected to witness a significant influx of passengers.

August 26 and 27, 2023, are marked as the busiest days, each likely to see more than half a million passengers. Throughout the following fortnight, an average of 258,000 passengers daily will traverse the terminals.

To alleviate potential travel disruptions, Dubai Airports has collaborated closely with airlines, regulatory authorities, and commercial partners to facilitate a seamless journey for all travelers.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 08 20T143346.890

Content creator, cancer survivor Sean Beltran passes away

8 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 20T132116.880

WATCH: Dubai deploys rescue crews to keep public beaches safe

1 hour ago
michael cataroja 1 1

WATCH: Bilibid inmate reenacts how he escaped from prison

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 20T111557.415

Arroyo denies promising China of removing BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button