UAE is most connected country in the world, says report

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as the epicenter of the global digital revolution, achieving an unprecedented level of connectivity, according to a recent report by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

As reported by the Emirates Media Agency, this remarkable feat establishes the UAE as the world’s most connected nation.

The report, titled “Digital UAE — Factsheet,” substantiates this claim by revealing that an astounding 99 percent of the UAE’s population is now linked to the Internet

Reflecting on this achievement, Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, the Director General of TDRA, emphasized that the report underscores the pervasive integration of digital solutions in the UAE’s daily life and government services.

“The findings of the report reflect the digital landscape in the UAE overall and, in particular, the high level of adopting digital solutions whether in everyday life or government/public services,” Al Mesmar stated. He attributed this milestone to the UAE’s steadfast commitment to its visionary “We the UAE 2031” initiative, aligning with the global trend of digital transformation in the face of rapid changes.

The report provides insights into the multifaceted ways in which internet connectivity is being harnessed across the nation.

Citizens are utilizing the internet for a multitude of purposes, including social networking, work, research, education, entertainment, and shopping.

Impressively, smartphone download speeds surged to 161.15 Mbps in 2022, with fixed lines registering an even higher rate at 207.41 Mbps.

One of the report’s highlights is the Unified Digital Platform, which offers public access to information on government services. In the past year, this platform garnered an impressive 30 million visits.

Furthermore, the adoption of the UAE Pass digital identity app skyrocketed to an astonishing 5 million registered users.

The UAE’s dominance in the realm of social media is also prominently featured in the report.

The country boasts a staggering 10 million active social media accounts, surpassing 105.5 percent of the population or 106.6 percent of all internet users.

Remarkably, residents of the UAE spent an average of 2.3 hours per day on social media platforms in 2022. The report also highlighted a 16 percent annual increase in app downloads, totaling a remarkable 569 million.

The number of registered websites in the country witnessed a substantial rise, soaring by over 46,000 within a year, bringing the total to more than 300,000.

Additionally, the value of spending on app purchases saw a robust growth of 25 percent during the specified period.