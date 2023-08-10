DOTr begins process of P2.9B fuel subsidy distribution to trike, delivery riders

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has commenced the process of providing a P2.95 billion fuel subsidy to public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers, particularly tricycle drivers, and delivery service riders nationwide.

Around 1.64 million PUV drivers and operators, including delivery service riders, are set to benefit from the cash assistance, aimed at alleviating the impact of significant oil price hikes during late 2022 and early 2023.

In a statement released on Monday, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista has directed the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to expedite the distribution of the cash assistance to ensure immediate relief for the drivers.

The cash assistance will mainly benefit approximately 930,000 tricycle drivers and around 150,000 delivery service riders who were adversely affected by the oil price hikes.

Modern Public Utility Jeepney and Modern UV Express drivers will receive a one-time P10,000 fuel subsidy, while drivers of other transport modes will receive P6,500. Tricycle drivers will receive P1,000, and delivery riders will be granted P1,200.

The Department of Interior and Local Government will handle the cash assistance for tricycle drivers, while the Department of Information and Communications Technology will assist in distributing the subsidy to delivery service riders, in coordination with the Department of Trade and Industry.

The Fuel Subsidy Program is expected to be implemented by the end of August, pending funds release from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Beneficiaries will receive the subsidy through their provided accounts, such as e-wallets like GCash or other bank accounts. Those with Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) cards can also use them to receive the fuel subsidy. For other options, beneficiaries may claim it through over-the-counter withdrawal at designated Land Bank of the Philippines branches.

This move comes amid recent significant price increases in oil products by oil companies. The DOTr is working closely with the DBM to ensure the expeditious release of funds for the program.