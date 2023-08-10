DMW to bring home OFW mom of 17-year-old killed in Navotas

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said that the mother of the 17-year-old teenager who was shot by police in Navotas City is set to return home after seeking the assistance of the department.

DMW Officer-in-Charge and Undersecretary Bernard P. Olalia said that Rodaliza T. Baltazar is now with the DMW’s Migrant Workers Office in Doha, Qatar. She is now waiting for her flight to the Philippines.

Olalia said that Baltazar had been hiding from Qatari authorities and working odd jobs after running away from her employer last year.

She sought the DMW’s assistance after hearing news of her son’s death.

“Baltazar was located by a DMW team led by Acting MWO-Doha Head Don Albert Pangcog, through her daughter and was able to obtain a final exit clearance after the DMW helped resolve her case at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID),” the DMW added.

“The DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will jointly provide 100,000 in financial assistance and will also shoulder her repatriation and the funeral and burial expenses of her child,”Olalia said.

The PNP said that the investigation will be fair and will not be whitewashed.

“We want to assure everyone na walang mangyayari ng whitewash dito,” PNP Spokesperson Jean Fajardo said in an interview with GMA News.

“No less our chief PNP assures the public po na bibigyan ng katarungan itong biktima at itong mga pulis ay siguradong masasampahan ng kaso particularly ‘yung administrative case that would lead to their outright dismissal,” she added.