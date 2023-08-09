OFW son shot dead over mistaken identity

A 17-year-old son of an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) was shot dead by some members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) due to mistaken identity in Navotas.

The six policemen have already been relieved from their posts.

The victim was identified as Jemboy Baltazar according to a report on GMA News.

The victim was supposed to fish on Tuesday when the police arrived at the port and asked them to get down from their boat.

The policemen then fired gun shots which made Baltzar panicked and jumped at the water.

The PNP said they were chasing a criminal on that day and they received information that the suspect was in a boat.

“Late na nilang nalaman. Nalaman na nilang namatay na iba pala ang nandoon. Dahil tumalon sa tubig, nagkamali sila dahil sa pagpapaputok sa tubig at tinamaan ang biktima,” Police Colonel Allan Umipig, Navotas Police Chief told GMA News.

The OFW mom of Baltazar is crying out for justice.

“Sino pang mabubuhay dun sa dalawang tama sa ilong, sa may sa noo. Sino pang mabubuhay sa ganun? Talagang hindi nila binigyan ng pagkakataon yung anak ko na mabuhay,” Rodina Baltazar said.

The policemen are now facing homicide charges.