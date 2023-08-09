Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE strengthens regulations and penalties for healthcare professionals and veterinary sector

The UAE government has introduced a series of new federal laws and amendments aimed at enhancing regulations for healthcare professionals and the veterinary sector.

These changes also include stricter penalties for those who practice without a valid license. The government’s focus on maintaining the quality and ethical standards of health services remains evident.

One of the key aspects of these regulations is the heightened scrutiny on non-physician health workers across various specialties, ranging from nursing and medical laboratories to physiotherapy and medical radiology.

The government’s dedication to upholding the integrity of health professions is clear, as these changes emphasize the importance of adhering to professional standards and obtaining the necessary licenses.

Individuals found engaging in health practices without the required license or using deceptive methods to obtain it will now face more severe consequences. The penalties for falsely representing oneself as a licensed professional include fines ranging from AED 50,000 to AED 100,000, and potential imprisonment. In some cases, licenses may be suspended, individuals removed from professional registries, and establishments shut down.

Even those who meet the criteria for a health profession license but practice or promote their services without obtaining the necessary license could face fines ranging from AED 10,000 to AED 100,000. Compliance with these regulations is of paramount importance, and courts have the authority to close down establishments that violate these laws.

Health practitioners who were licensed prior to these changes are not exempt; they must update their status to align with the latest rules within either the remaining duration of their current license or six months from the effective date of the law’s executive regulations.

Additionally, the revised legislation underscores ethical standards and responsibilities for healthcare practitioners. Practitioners are required to operate within the scope of their granted licenses, stay informed about federal and local regulations, and carry out their duties with accuracy and honesty.

