BEWARE: TFT alerts public about a fake publication scam

A new modus operandi that scams people through the threat of publicizing sensitive personal information was brought to light by a recent netizen report to The Filipino Times (TFT).

The concerned TFT reader, FM, reported that she received a fake publication notice from a Gmail account that claims to be from the publisher of this newspaper.

The sender of the fake email identified herself as Patricia Zamora and claimed to be a Junior Verifier from The Filipino Times.

FM was informed that an advertisement containing sensitive information was set to be published unless they contacted the advertiser’s representative to invalidate the content.

The email contained threats and coercive language, pushing victims to comply within a short time frame to avoid damage to their reputations.

The fraudster, under the name of Patricia Zamora, is not an employee of NPM Group and the email is not from the company.

TFT has reported this fake email and fraudulent activity to Dubai Police eCrime.

The Filipino Times is urging the public to be vigilant against such scams, to not engage with the scammers, and to immediately report any kind of online fraud or suspicious emails to Dubai Police Cybercrime/E-Crime by clicking here. 

