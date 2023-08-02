TPB’s PHITEX Program wins National Tourism Initiative of the Year

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) of the Department of Tourism (DOT) has been honored with the prestigious National Tourism Initiative of the Year-Philippines award for its successful organization of the 2022 Philippine Travel Exchange (PHITEX), the largest government-organized travel trade event in the country.

The accolade was presented during the Gov Media Awards, a highly regarded event that recognizes outstanding government projects and initiatives in the Asia Pacific region.

PHITEX, established in 1996, has consistently played a crucial role in forging business partnerships and showcasing the diverse range of tourism destinations in the Philippines.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 edition of PHITEX adopted the theme “Embracing Responsible Tourism,” highlighting the importance of safe, smart, and sustainable travel practices.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, who also chairs the TPB Board, expressed her appreciation for the international recognition received by the DOT’s marketing arm, emphasizing the collaboration between the government and the private sector in achieving this milestone.

“We are one with the TPB in appreciation of this international recognition for PHITEX, which reflects the successful collaboration of government and the private sector under the shared tourism governance envisioned by the Marcos Administration,” Secretary Frasco said.

TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles also expressed her gratitude for the award and dedicated it to all the stakeholders who have contributed to the growth of the tourism industry and economy in the Philippines.

“This recognition is an honor for us at the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines and is a triumph that we dedicate to all tourism stakeholders who continually work hard to contribute to the growth of the tourism industry and economy. This will only spur us in our commitment to making the Philippines a tourism powerhouse in Asia,” said COO Nograles.

The 2022 PHITEX event garnered significant praise from Gov Media, commending TPB’s efforts in promoting responsible tourism and driving growth in the Philippine tourism industry. The event successfully hosted over 116 foreign buyers from 32 countries, with 53 physical attendees and 63 virtual participants. The buyers, representing various sectors including travel agencies, tour operators, hotels and resorts, MICE operators, and airlines, engaged in fruitful discussions during the Travel Exchange (TRAVEX) component of the event.

Key markets such as Korea, Malaysia, and China were well-represented, with 77% of buyers coming from source markets and 39% from opportunity markets. The productive discussions in TRAVEX resulted in an estimated revenue of Php 190,143,651.00 (US$3.496m) based on the sales lead forms submitted by the Philippine sellers.

In light of the resounding success of the 2022 PHITEX, TPB has announced that the next PHITEX will be held in September this year in Cebu.

This year’s event will feature a two-day Face-to-Face Travel Exchange (TRAVEX), PHITEX Educational Program (PEP), and Pre and Post-Event Tours for Buyers, targeting quality buyers and sellers.