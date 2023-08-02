Filipina Zumba instructor leads over 100 participants in ‘Zumba Fiesta’ event

Energetic rhythms filled the air as over 100 enthusiastic participants swayed and moved to the beats of Zumba Fiesta, guided by the dynamic Zumba instructor Ziñorita Aubrey. The high-spirited event was held on July 30, Friday, at Al Ghurair Centre, Dubai.

As a celebration of dance, fitness, and wellness, Zumba Fiesta brought together a diverse and vibrant community, all eager to experience the exhilarating workout and infectious joy that Zumba has to offer.

Led by Ziñorita Aubrey in collaboration with the Power Trio, the event was a resounding success thanks to the active participation of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and other enthusiastic individuals from different countries.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Ziñorita Aubrey shared that their goal for hosting the Zumba Fiesta event is to give everyone a chance to break their daily routines and replenish their energy that is drained from busy work schedules.

“Zumba is not necessarily for dancers. Hindi kailangan na magaling kang sumayaw. Kahit di ka marunong sumayaw, pwede ka magzumba. It gives us happy hormones. Activities like these give us joy,” Ziñorita Aubrey said.

She started her Zumba journey in 2019, where she was still a student who just loves dancing. Getting exposed to various Zumba events, it ignited her interest in the fitness program which led her to becoming an instructor.

“Zumba student lang ako before pero na-inspire ako sa mga tao para maging instructor. Dahil bilang instructor hindi ka lang nag-peperform, nagtuturo ka din. So ‘yung makita ko lang ung students ko na natututo sumayaw, isang malaking fulfillment na ‘yun sa atin,” she explained.

According to Aubrey, Zumba is a program open to all ages — as it is simple and basic, and there is no technicality behind it. The main goal of the Zumba Fiesta is to make all communities come together and just have a good time through dancing.

Bam Matol, 63, an assistant teacher and a member of Filipino Runners United, joined the fitness event and shared that it is her first time doing Zumba despite always trying different kinds of sports activities.

“First time ko mag-Zumba. At my age, I found it fulfilling. Hindi masyado magalaw and I can rest if I can,” Matol said.

Meanwhile, Jean Potestas, 37, a consultant and a member of Filipino International Triathlete, was also present in the event. She stated, “Zumba is a high-energy dance workout that gets your heart pumping and it’s an effective way to combine fun and fitness. In addition why I love it, I can get to know more happy people Zumbanatics too.”

Aside from the main dancing event, participants were welcomed with various booths offering sports, nutrition, and wellness products.

With the success of the event, Ziñorita Aubrey looks forward to growing their Zumba community and expanding their programs.

“Nagpapasalamat kami sa lahat ng kaibigan, miyembro, at katrabaho namin na pumunta ngayon. At syempre ‘yung Zumba Middle East, sa pangunguna ng Zumba Factory owner na si Ms. Mariana Maciel, at kapwa Zumba instructors ko na dumating ngayon,” she stated.