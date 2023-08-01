MWO Dubai holds two special services for OFWs in July 2023

In their unwavering effort to assist Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the UAE, the Migrant Workers Office – Dubai and Northern Emirates has conducted another round of consular mission on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Spearheaded by the Philippine Consulate General – Dubai, the mission catered to 419 individuals where they provided special services on passport renewal, notarial services, civil registration, report of marriage, and legal capacity to contract marriage. Additionally, the services offered included employment contract verification, OWWA membership membership/renewal, SSS, and Pag-IBIG membership services.

In support of this special activity, the UAE Beta Sigma Fraternity and the Sigma Beta Sorority were also present, offering free refreshments to OFWs while they availed services of MWO Dubai.

Aside from the consular mission on Saturday, the MWO Dubai also conducted a special service on July 8, serving a total of 785 individuals. Refreshments were likewise supplied by another Filipino community organization, the Alpha Phi Omega UAE Alumni Association.

The MWO Dubai continues to deliver its services to OFWs with the assistance of Filipino Communities in the UAE. Apart from special consular missions and special services, the department still implements its four individual contract verification options:

Set an appointment

Submit the documents in their online submission system which opens every Monday with 500 slots

Visit their office one working day prior to the worker’s flight to the Philippines

Authorize a representative to submit their documents to the MWO five days before their flight back to the UAE or 3 days before their OEC appointment in the Philippines

In line with this, the DMW also recently launched DMW Mobile App and OFW Pass which are currently being pilot-tested in five countries, including the UAE. This app is designed to improve the OFWs’ overseas journey, providing essential services such as securing an OFW Pass, which will eventually replace the OEC.

As the DMW Mobile App and OFW Pass are still in the pilot test run, the engineers and programmers of the DMW are still modifying and improving the DMW Mobile App and OFW Pass based on feedback from its users and noted issues on the system.

For any questions, concerns, or suggestions, you may contact their office through different channels:

FB Messenger : https://m.me/dmw.gov.ph

Email : [email protected]

Call/WhatsApp/SMS/Viber : +63 9083268344 / +63 9271478186 / +63 9205171059

You can also visit their website and their Facebook page.

Related: Bye OEC, Hello OFW Pass!

Marcos kicks off pilot test of DMW mobile app ‘OFW Pass’, UAE among pilot areas