Gov’t tags Arnie Teves, 12 others as terrorists

The Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) has declared suspended Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves and 12 other individuals as terrorists on Tuesday, August 1.

Teves and the individuals named were involved in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

The ATC marked Teves as the leader and mastermind of the “terrorist group” behind Degamo’s murder and other political slayings in Negros Oriental. Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed the designation of Teves as a terrorist.

The ATC also tagged the brother of Teves, Pryde Henry and alleged bagman Marvin Miranda for providing support to the Teves terrorist group.

The other individuals part of the terrorist group are:

• Rogelio Antipolo

• Rommel Pattaguan

• Winrich Isturis

• John Louie Gonyon

• Dahniel Lora

• Eulogio Gonyon Jr.

• Tomasino Aledro

• Nigel Electona

• Jomarie Catubay

• Hannah Mae Sumero Onay

The council said that the group violated the Anti-Terrorism Act, particularly the law’s Section 4 for committing terrorism, Section 6 for planning, training, preparing and facilitating the commission of terrorism, Section 10 for recruitment to and membership in a terrorist organization, and Section 12 for providing material support to terrorists.

The camp of Teves was not surprised with the latest move against the suspended lawmaker.

“Since Day One of the Degamo killing, the government has mobilized all the resources at its disposal, starting with immediately tagging Mr. Teves as the mastermind thereof without investigation, conducting illegal searches on his properties, laying siege to his powers and prerogatives as member of the House, embarking on a massive media campaign to discredit him and prejudice the minds of the public against him, among others, all in an obsessive attempt to blame him for a crime at the expense of his Constitutional rights,” Teves’ lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, said in a statement.