Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Gov’t tags Arnie Teves, 12 others as terrorists

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) has declared suspended Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves and 12 other individuals as terrorists on Tuesday, August 1.

Teves and the individuals named were involved in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

The ATC marked Teves as the leader and mastermind of the “terrorist group” behind Degamo’s murder and other political slayings in Negros Oriental. Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed the designation of Teves as a terrorist.

The ATC also tagged the brother of Teves, Pryde Henry and alleged bagman Marvin Miranda for providing support to the Teves terrorist group.

The other individuals part of the terrorist group are:

• Rogelio Antipolo
• Rommel Pattaguan
• Winrich Isturis
• John Louie Gonyon
• Dahniel Lora
• Eulogio Gonyon Jr.
• Tomasino Aledro
• Nigel Electona
• Jomarie Catubay
• Hannah Mae Sumero Onay

The council said that the group violated the Anti-Terrorism Act, particularly the law’s Section 4 for committing terrorism, Section 6 for planning, training, preparing and facilitating the commission of terrorism, Section 10 for recruitment to and membership in a terrorist organization, and Section 12 for providing material support to terrorists.

The camp of Teves was not surprised with the latest move against the suspended lawmaker.

“Since Day One of the Degamo killing, the government has mobilized all the resources at its disposal, starting with immediately tagging Mr. Teves as the mastermind thereof without investigation, conducting illegal searches on his properties, laying siege to his powers and prerogatives as member of the House, embarking on a massive media campaign to discredit him and prejudice the minds of the public against him, among others, all in an obsessive attempt to blame him for a crime at the expense of his Constitutional rights,” Teves’ lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, said in a statement.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2023 08 01 at 12.07.05 PM

Escaping bank robber caught after crashing to recycling bin from ceiling

2 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 01T113456.767

Joey De Leon defends Arjo, Maine wedding timing over comments relating it to Typhoon Egay

44 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 01T111927.195

Kris Aquino gives a ring to Mark Leviste

59 mins ago
dirhams iStock 828625714

UAE to establish dedicated prosecution offices to tackle money laundering

59 mins ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button