O! Millionaire Episode 63: Grand Prize Worth AED 81M, Understanding the Role of Trees, And Draw Results

O! Millionaire’s Episode 63 left hearts racing with an astounding AED 81 million Grand Prize up for grabs. On July 27, 2023, participants eagerly anticipated the draw results, hoping to be the next fortunate winner.

In the latest report, O! Millionaire delves into the fascinating world of photosynthesis and the significant role played by Oasis Park. This remarkable process showcases how trees act as nature’s superheroes, producing life-sustaining oxygen while actively absorbing harmful carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Oasis Park’s commitment to planting 60 million trees in arid desert regions worldwide not only helps combat climate change but also fosters a greener and more sustainable future for all. For that matter, O! Millionaire continues to make efforts to maximize its funding for the said green initiative.

The Seven-Number Winning Combination for Episode 63

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM in the local United Arab Emirates time zone (GMT +4) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

Episode 63 of O! Millionaire was streamed live on Facebook and YouTube last July 27, 2023. The winning numbers, 1, 8, 12, 19, 26, 41, and 42, unlocked the door to a life-changing journey for those who matched all seven numbers. For the Raffle Draw, the winning Green Certificate ID was URXN YW8D. With the Grand Prize now at 81 million dirhams, those who matched the seven numbers drawn live on the O! Millionaire set will bring home this amount, and even twice if they selected the Double the Grand Prize option.

