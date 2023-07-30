Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Kamusta Pilipinas’: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi captures PH’s Taal Volcano

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago

Courtesy: Sultan Al Neyadi/Instagram

UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi continues to amaze his fans and everyone on Earth with breathtaking photographs of iconic landmarks taken from space. This time, he surprised Filipinos with an unexpected treat—a photo of the Philippines’ Taal Volcano captured from the International Space Station.

On Instagram, Al Neyadi shared the photo of this geologic wonder, greeting the Philippines with a “Kamusta Pilipinas! 🇵🇭

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sultan Al Neyadi (@astro_alneyadi)

“I captured this image of Taal Volcano, one of the smallest volcanoes in the world and the 2nd most active one in the Philippines 🌋 from the ISS,” Al Neyadi wrote.

“The deeper we look at Earth from space, the more we understand its unique geographical diversity 🌍” he added.

Taal Volcano, situated in the province of Batangas, is renowned for its mysterious shape and its location on an island within a lake within an island, making it a captivating geologic marvel that fascinates thousands of tourists and geologists annually.

Since his arrival at the ISS on March 3 for a six-month mission, Al Neyadi has been actively sharing snapshots from space, featuring various parts of the UAE and other Arab countries.

Throughout his mission, he has been diligently conducting research experiments, performing maintenance work on the orbiting station, and fulfilling tasks assigned by NASA. His scheduled return to Earth is set for August.

Related: Spectacular view from space: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi captures Dubai’s breathtaking coastline

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 07 30T152648.018

IECEP UAE holds back-to-back seminars, oathtaking ceremonies for new engineers and technicians

8 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 30T143715.768

Two supermoons to illuminate the night sky in August

9 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 30T135640.815

BI: PH southern ‘backdoor’ still being used by human traffickers

10 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 07 28 at 1.14.39 PM

City Centre Deira: Your Gateway to Unforgettable Mallcations and Dream Vacations!

10 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button