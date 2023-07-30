‘Kamusta Pilipinas’: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi captures PH’s Taal Volcano

UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi continues to amaze his fans and everyone on Earth with breathtaking photographs of iconic landmarks taken from space. This time, he surprised Filipinos with an unexpected treat—a photo of the Philippines’ Taal Volcano captured from the International Space Station.

On Instagram, Al Neyadi shared the photo of this geologic wonder, greeting the Philippines with a “Kamusta Pilipinas! “

“I captured this image of Taal Volcano, one of the smallest volcanoes in the world and the 2nd most active one in the Philippines 🌋 from the ISS,” Al Neyadi wrote.

“The deeper we look at Earth from space, the more we understand its unique geographical diversity 🌍” he added.

Taal Volcano, situated in the province of Batangas, is renowned for its mysterious shape and its location on an island within a lake within an island, making it a captivating geologic marvel that fascinates thousands of tourists and geologists annually.

Since his arrival at the ISS on March 3 for a six-month mission, Al Neyadi has been actively sharing snapshots from space, featuring various parts of the UAE and other Arab countries.

Throughout his mission, he has been diligently conducting research experiments, performing maintenance work on the orbiting station, and fulfilling tasks assigned by NASA. His scheduled return to Earth is set for August.

