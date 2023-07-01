Spectacular view from space: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi captures Dubai’s breathtaking coastline

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has captured a stunning view of Dubai’s coastline from the International Space Station (ISS).

In a tweet, Al Neyadi shared a photo where it shows some of the emirate’s most iconic landmarks including Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jebel Ali, and The World Islands.

“Say hello to the place that is a microcosm of the world. Our stunning Dubai as seen from space,” he wrote on Friday.

Say hello to the place that is a microcosm of the world 🌍

our stunning #Dubai as seen from space✨️ pic.twitter.com/vEfZzrvDNU — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) June 30, 2023

Al Neyadi has been actively posting his snaps from space of some parts of the UAE and other Arab countries since arriving at the ISS on March 3 for a six-month mission.

He has also been sharing significant milestones in his life while in space, such as his 42nd birthday and his first-ever spacewalk.

Since the start of the mission, the UAE astronaut has been carrying out research experiments, maintenance work on the orbiting station, and other tasks consigned by NASA.

Al Neyadi is set to return to Earth in August.