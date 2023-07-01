NewsTFT News

Spectacular view from space: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi captures Dubai’s breathtaking coastline

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago

Courtesy: Sultan Al Neyadi/Twitter

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has captured a stunning view of Dubai’s coastline from the International Space Station (ISS).

In a tweet, Al Neyadi shared a photo where it shows some of the emirate’s most iconic landmarks including Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jebel Ali, and The World Islands.

Say hello to the place that is a microcosm of the world. Our stunning Dubai as seen from space,” he wrote on Friday.

Al Neyadi has been actively posting his snaps from space of some parts of the UAE and other Arab countries since arriving at the ISS on March 3 for a six-month mission.

He has also been sharing significant milestones in his life while in space, such as his 42nd birthday and his first-ever spacewalk.

Since the start of the mission, the UAE astronaut has been carrying out research experiments, maintenance work on the orbiting station, and other tasks consigned by NASA.

Al Neyadi is set to return to Earth in August.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 07 01T123335.315

Taiwan extends visa-free entry for Filipinos until July 2024

3 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 01T121230.997

Woman loses leg after she was trapped in Thai airport walkway

21 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 01T112103.304

It’s Showtime trends worldwide after GMA debut

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 01T110923.356

BTS’ Jungkook to drop first solo single ‘Seven’ on July 14

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button