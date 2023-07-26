PH e-Visa soon to be available in foreign service offices – DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that the Philippine e-Visa system will soon be made available in Philippine foreign service posts in China.

In a statement, the DFA said that the Philippine e-Visa system will allow foreign nationals entering the country to apply for temporary visitor passes online.

The DFA adds that the e-Visa system was developed by the DFA in partnership with the Department of Information and Technology in 2022 under the directive of President Bongbong Marcos to improve the consular services of the country.

“The project aims to boost the country’s tourism and business mobility and will act as the first step in the digitalization of Philippine visas,” the DFA added in a statement.

The DFA adds that the DICT and consul generals and visa officers tested the e-visa system last July 11.