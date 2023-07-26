Marcos’ foreign visit aims to encourage OFWs to return home

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has expressed his vision of encouraging overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to return home through his visit to Malaysia, where he aims to forge economic partnerships.

According to Marcos, he believes that the investments resulting from these foreign trips will create opportunities that will entice more Filipinos to consider coming back to the Philippines.

“It is also my belief that through the investments we bring in from my various foreign visits, soon our kababayans will no longer be forced to work abroad,” Marcos said.

During his pre-departure speech before heading to Kuala Lumpur for a state visit, Marcos noted that the investments attracted through his trips would offer Filipinos the choice to find suitable work in their home country and be reunited with their families, reducing the need to work abroad.

As part of his visit, Marcos will meet with the Filipino community in Malaysia, many of whom left their families to work and live there. He intends to demonstrate the government’s care and protection for OFWs, reassuring them of their safety and well-being.

Moreover, Marcos is optimistic that this state visit will strengthen Philippines-Malaysia ties ahead of the sixth-year celebration of their diplomatic relations.