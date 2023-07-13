Pagcor launches new logo, draws flak and criticism

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) has faced backlash and criticism following the launch of its new logo, with online Filipinos drawing comparisons to a well-known oil refining company’s logo.

The new logo showcases a flame-like design incorporating shades of blue and red, replacing the previous green and yellow emblem of the gaming firm, which featured a pair of outstretched hands and a sun-like image.

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO, Alejandro Tengco, explained that the new logo incorporates the element of fire to represent energy, inspiration, passion, and transformation. He emphasized that it symbolizes the flame that ignites change and propels progress. Additionally, the logo acts as a guiding light, reflecting guidance, leadership, and direction, aiming to help people find their way.

“All these taken together, our new logo reflects PAGCOR’s long-standing commitment of being a guiding force that illuminates the way forward, drives transformation and development, and brings inspiration and motivation to the lives it touches,” the PAGCOR chief added.

However, the logo quickly sparked conversations among the local online community, with some Filipinos remarking on its resemblance to the 25-year-old logo of Petron Corporation, featuring two red elements against a dark blue background.

Social media users shared images of the new logo after its release, and one netizen urged Filipino graphic designers to value their craft, after PAGCOR raised the bar with its logo launch.

Here are some photos circulating online after PAGCOR’s release of its new logo.

Related Story: Marcos urges PAGCOR to uphold its dedication vs illegal activities as it unveils new logo

Further, several Facebook users uploaded a scanned copy of a publicly available “Notice of Award” issued by PAGCOR to Francisco Doplon, owner of Printplus Graphic Services. The notice, dated June 27, 2023, pertained to the procurement of the new logo design for PAGCOR’s 40th anniversary.

The notice was signed by Victor Mallillin, special assistant to PAGCOR President, COO Juanito Sanosa Jr.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) accepted your quotation for the above-mentioned project in the total contract price of Three Million Thirty-Five Thousand Seven Hundred Fourteen Pesos and 28/100 (PhP3,035,714.281), VAT Exclusive, Zero-Rated Transaction,” it said.

While the gaming regulator’s logo controversy gained attention, the Makabayan bloc requested an investigation by the House of Representatives into PAGCOR’s decision, claiming it was a misuse of funds.

Senator Grace Poe also expressed concern over the substantial amount spent on the contract, considering the perceived lack of effort put into the design.

Logos are primarily meant for identification purposes, but they can also convey significant brand messages and values.