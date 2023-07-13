Marcos urges PAGCOR to uphold its dedication vs illegal activities as it unveils new logo

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has called upon the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to maintain its dedication in combating illicit activities and promoting responsible practices within the gaming industry, all while keeping social relevance intact.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Marcos expressed his optimism for PAGCOR’s future, recognizing its significant contributions to the nation, particularly in tourism, job creation, providing social services to marginalized sectors, and supporting government programs.

“Let this anniversary therefore be a call to the future—a future where PAGCOR is at the front and center in reshaping the gaming landscape with responsible practices, unwavering integrity, and a steadfast commitment to combating illicit activities, Marcos said during the 40th anniversary of the PAGCOR.

“Certainly, PAGCOR has made an indelible mark in our society with its undeniable contribution to nation-building,” he added.

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco reported that the agency’s total Contributions to Nation Building over the past four decades amounted to approximately Php607 billion, with a target of reaching P70 billion by the year’s end.

Tengco explained that the agency’s new logo incorporates the element of fire, representing “energy, inspiration, passion, and transformation.”

“It symbolizes the flame that ignites change and drives progress. The logo likewise reflects a beacon which symbolizes guidance, leadership, and direction. It represents a guiding light that helps people find their way. All these taken together, our new logo reflects Pagcor’s long standing commitment of being a guiding force that illuminates the way forward, drives transformation and development, and brings inspiration and motivation to the lives it touches,” he added.

However, some netizens criticized the new logo, noting its resemblance to the logo of a gas company and an instant noodle brand.

Here are some photos circulating online after PAGCOR’s release of its new logo.

On the other hand, others called on Filipino graphic designers to “never under value your craft” as PAGCOR raised the bar with its new logo amounting to over P3 million.

Meanwhile, Marcos urged PAGCOR to establish new standards and continue leading the gaming industry, focusing not only on financial success but also on creating a social impact.

“May you remain a shining example of what it means to be workers at PAGCOR—individuals who stand firm in their dedication to service, excellence, and integrity, (and) who are determined to leave their mark not only in the gaming industry, but in our society as a whole,” Marcos stated.