OFW Pass to replace OEC, DMW Mobile App launches on July 10, 2023

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has announced the official launch of the DMW Mobile App, a digital solution designed specifically for Overseas Workers (OFWs).

This innovative app serves as a comprehensive mobile platform, offering essential services to enhance the overseas journey of OFWs, including the secure acquisition of their OFW Pass.

The DMW Mobile App is set to revolutionize the experience of OFWs by providing a convenient and efficient means of obtaining the OFW Pass, which serves as a vital identification document and a prerequisite for the Exit Clearance required by active contract-holding OFWs.

Best of all, the OFW Pass can be obtained for FREE through the DMW Mobile App.

With the introduction of the OFW Pass, OFWs can now enjoy the benefits of tamper-proof digital identification that empowers them with a trusted and verifiable identity solution.

This digital identity will facilitate smoother interactions with employers, government agencies, and service providers, streamlining various processes and ensuring hassle-free transactions.

Unlike the traditional Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC), the OFW Pass offers a more convenient experience through its digitization.

While the OEC requires onsite processes at the DMW and has a validity of only sixty (60) days, the OFW Pass can be acquired solely through the DMW Mobile App and remains valid until the expiration of the OFW’s working contract.

To obtain their OFW Pass, OFWs can easily access the DMW Mobile Application.

By submitting the necessary requirements, undergoing processing verification, and successfully verifying their application, OFWs will be able to generate and acquire their OFW Pass, unlocking a range of benefits and streamlined procedures.

Starting from July 10, 2023, OFWs can take advantage of the DMW Mobile App and seize the opportunities it offers to make their overseas ventures smoother and more efficient.