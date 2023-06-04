Dubai eliminates 10-day grace period for tourists with expired visas

Dubai has recently scrapped the 10-day grace period for tourists with expired visas, according to information provided by local travel agents and a representative from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP).

Previously, individuals who overstayed their tourist visas were given an additional 10 days before facing fines.

However, this grace period has now been revoked, and offenders will be subject to a daily fine of AED50.

While other emirates in the UAE had already removed the grace period, Dubai was the final emirate to implement this change.

To legally stay in the country beyond the visa expiration date, individuals can apply for a 30-day extension visa, as confirmed by the ICP agent.

This decision aligns with the UAE Cabinet’s visa reforms approved in October 2022.

These reforms aimed to simplify the visa process and cater to holidaymakers. As part of these changes, the validity of all entry visas was extended to 60 days from the date of issue.

Visitors planning to travel to Dubai should ensure they comply with the visa regulations and make necessary arrangements to avoid incurring fines or penalties.