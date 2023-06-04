Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTravel

Dubai eliminates 10-day grace period for tourists with expired visas

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

Dubai has recently scrapped the 10-day grace period for tourists with expired visas, according to information provided by local travel agents and a representative from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP).

Previously, individuals who overstayed their tourist visas were given an additional 10 days before facing fines.

However, this grace period has now been revoked, and offenders will be subject to a daily fine of AED50.

While other emirates in the UAE had already removed the grace period, Dubai was the final emirate to implement this change.

To legally stay in the country beyond the visa expiration date, individuals can apply for a 30-day extension visa, as confirmed by the ICP agent.

This decision aligns with the UAE Cabinet’s visa reforms approved in October 2022.

These reforms aimed to simplify the visa process and cater to holidaymakers. As part of these changes, the validity of all entry visas was extended to 60 days from the date of issue.

Visitors planning to travel to Dubai should ensure they comply with the visa regulations and make necessary arrangements to avoid incurring fines or penalties.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS Ajman Blast

Tragic fuel tank explosion in Ajman leaves 2 dead and 3 injured as safety requirements ignored

5 hours ago
toni

Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano confirm 2nd baby in baby shower posts

11 hours ago
Taal Volcano

Phivolcs warns vs increased degassing over Taal Volcano

11 hours ago
erwan

Erwan Heussaff wins James Beard Awards in social media category

11 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button