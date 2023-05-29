Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai to host 3rd edition of World Police Summit in March 2024

The Dubai Police is set to host the third edition of the World Police Summit at the Dubai World Trade Centre from March 5 to 7 next year.

In a statement released on Sunday, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the World Police Summit has played a key role in the past two years in guiding international law enforcement to a more organized, accurate, and professional frameworks for combating crime.

“It also has enabled police leaders, experts, and law enforcement agencies to gain a more comprehensive and integrated view of new policing trends and challenges in a rapidly changing world,” Al Marri said.

“The Summit facilitates communication between governments and policymakers and provides an opportunity to discuss key priorities that shape the future of police agencies. Additionally, it aims to explore and research the latest solutions required to enhance public safety and security to confront potential threats such as transnational criminal syndicates and cross-border cybercrimes,” he added.

On the other hand, Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs, stressed that the World Police Summit is the foremost event in the world that convenes elite global police leaders, security experts, and law enforcement agencies to collaborate, exchange information, and tackle the latest developments in relevant fields.

“The Summit’s objective is to tackle the most critical worldwide challenges related to combating crime, as well as to examine methods of boosting security and advancing safety,” Al Obaidly noted.

The three-day Summit is expected to gather more than 100 global police leaders, over 170 exhibitors, and a multitude of speakers and experts from around 109 countries. Nearly 140 sessions are planned across the event.

