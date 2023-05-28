Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Abu Dhabi Civil Defence reminds parents to look after children on beaches

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos14 hours ago

Courtesy of: Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence has released a video to spread awareness and remind parents to look after their children on beaches.

In a tweet on Saturday, the agency posted a social awareness video featuring a father with his children on the beach.

“Take care of them, so you don’t lose them,” it captioned.

Initially, the children were seen playing on the beach while their father decided to take a nap.

One of the children kicks the ball to the water, asking the other to go and get it. The other child then started drowning while the other reached out to his father for help.

The father called 999 to ask authorities for rescue.

Civil Defence officers came and conducted its operations to search for the child. After finding the boy, they sent him to an ambulance to do the necessary procedures.

Further, the video is eyed to urge parents to stay alert and ensure their children’s safety especially on beaches.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

