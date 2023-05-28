WATCH: Abu Dhabi Civil Defence reminds parents to look after children on beaches

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence has released a video to spread awareness and remind parents to look after their children on beaches.

In a tweet on Saturday, the agency posted a social awareness video featuring a father with his children on the beach.

“Take care of them, so you don’t lose them,” it captioned.

راقبهم كي لا تفقدهم .. Take care of them, so you don’t lose them ..#الدفاع_المدني_أبوظبي #CivilDefenceAD pic.twitter.com/VV8RnfVijG — هيئة أبوظبي للدفاع المدني (@CivilDefenceAD) May 27, 2023

Initially, the children were seen playing on the beach while their father decided to take a nap.

One of the children kicks the ball to the water, asking the other to go and get it. The other child then started drowning while the other reached out to his father for help.

The father called 999 to ask authorities for rescue.

Civil Defence officers came and conducted its operations to search for the child. After finding the boy, they sent him to an ambulance to do the necessary procedures.

Further, the video is eyed to urge parents to stay alert and ensure their children’s safety especially on beaches.