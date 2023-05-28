Farmer killed by 40 crocodiles after falling into enclosure

A 72-year-old Cambodian farmer was killed by around 40 crocodiles after he fell into their enclosure on his family’s reptile farm.

According to an Agence France-Presse report, the man who was identified as Luan Nam was trying to move a crocodile out of a cage where it had laid eggs when the reptile grabbed the stick he was using as a goad and pulled him in the enclosure.

The main group of crocodiles then set about him, tearing his body to pieces, and leaving the concrete enclosure at the farm in Siem Reap filled with blood.

“While he was chasing a crocodile out of an egg-laying cage, the crocodile attacked the stick, causing him to fall into the enclosure,” Mey Savry, police chief of Siem Reap commune, said.

“Then other crocodiles pounced, attacking him until he was dead,” Savry added.

He noted that one of the man’s arms was bitten off and swallowed by the crocodiles.

In 2019, a two-year-old girl also died after being eaten by crocodiles in her family’s reptile farm in the same village.