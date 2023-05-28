Asiana Airlines prohibits selling of some emergency exit seats after door incident

Asiana Airlines has decided to stop selling some emergency seats after a recent emergency door opening incident in mid-air.

The man who opened the door of the plane mid-air explained that he was uncomfortable during the flight and wanted to get out of the plane as quickly as possible.

Read: Man who opened Asiana Airlines door mid-air says he’s uncomfortable

Yonhap News Agency reports that the man also told police he was stressed after losing his job recently.

The man opened the door when the plane was about 700 feet (213m) as the aircraft was about to land.

The incident caused panic on board sending nine passengers to the hospital for breathing issues.

“Starting Sunday, the 31A and 26A emergency seats on its 14 A321-200 jets would no longer be offered for sale,” the airline said on Sunday.

“As a safety precaution, this measure will apply even if the flights are full,” it added.