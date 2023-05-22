Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BREAKING: Sandiganbayan acquits Janet Lim-Napoles from graft charges 

Staff Report

Sandiganbayan has acquitted ‘pork-barrel queen’ Janet Lim-Napoles from 16 counts of graft relating to the case of Senator Bong Revilla.

In a decision released last May 22, the Sandiganbayan’s First Division dismissed the cases against Napoles for the failure of the prosecution to prove that she is guilty beyond reasonable doubt for Republic Act No. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Revilla was acquitted of the same case in 2021 due to insufficient evidence.

“Finding Janet Lim Napoles NOT GUILTY in Criminal Case Nos. SB-14-CRM-0267 to 0282 for the failure of the prosecution to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt in all the sixteen (16) charges of violation of Section 3 (e) of Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, as amended,” the court said.

The hold departure orders issued against her in relation to the 16 cases were already lifted according to a Rappler report.

