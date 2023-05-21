Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOH warns vs false cure for hypertension

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos12 seconds ago

Courtesy of: Department of Health (Philippines)

The Department of Health (DOH) has warned the public against a circulating false article about a cure for hypertension.

In a statement released on Saturday, the health agency said: “The DOH further clarifies that the said post is not in any way or form approved, affiliated, or recommended by the Department of Health and its attached agencies.”

“Further, the Department reminds everyone that non-communicable diseases and comorbidities such as hypertension can be prevented by practicing healthy habits and a healthy lifestyle such as proper diet and exercise among others,” it added.

The DOH also stressed the importance of regular check-ups and consultation with a physician to “help supplement and keep sickness at bay.”

Meanwhile, the DOH urged the public to check information from legitimate sources and platforms such as its official social media accounts and website.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

