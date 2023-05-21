DOH warns vs false cure for hypertension

The Department of Health (DOH) has warned the public against a circulating false article about a cure for hypertension.

In a statement released on Saturday, the health agency said: “The DOH further clarifies that the said post is not in any way or form approved, affiliated, or recommended by the Department of Health and its attached agencies.”

“Further, the Department reminds everyone that non-communicable diseases and comorbidities such as hypertension can be prevented by practicing healthy habits and a healthy lifestyle such as proper diet and exercise among others,” it added.

The DOH also stressed the importance of regular check-ups and consultation with a physician to “help supplement and keep sickness at bay.”

Meanwhile, the DOH urged the public to check information from legitimate sources and platforms such as its official social media accounts and website.