MMDA taps Ria Atayde as spokesperson 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has tapped actress Ria Atayde to be the agency’s new spokesperson.

MMDA acting chairperson Don Artes said that spokesperson Melissa Carunungan is just acting in an officer-in-charge capacity.

 

Artes said that Atayde already accepted the offer and her papers are now submitted to Malacañang for appointment.

“Insofar as qualifications are concerned, she is a communications graduate sa La Salle. I think yung work experience naman niya ay suited sa pagiging spokesperson at yung pagiging celebrity niya ay beneficial sa agency insofar as information dissemination is concerned,” he said in a press briefing.

Atayde is the sister of Arjo Atayde who is now a representative of Quezon City’s 1st district.

Artes said Atayde can handle criticism since she has been in the entertainment industry for quite some time.

“She is an empowered woman na kailangan ng ahensya dahil alam naman natin hindi lamang kasama sa trabaho ng spokesperson ang salagin ang lahat ng batikos dito sa agency whether or not totoo,” he explained.

