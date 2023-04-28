Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DMW appeals for ‘bayanihan’ spirit as Egypt implements stricter border control

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: DFA

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has urged Filipinos to have a “bayanihan spirit” as Egypt applies stricter border control due to the increasing number of evacuees from Sudan.

In an interview with Super Radyo DZBB on Thursday, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said among the challenges in the evacuation of Filipinos from Sudan was the processing of the visas required by Egyptian authorities before being allowed to enter.

“Ang pwede lang tumawid ng Sudan side, ‘yung may visa. So kahit ako na diplomatic passport holder, hanggang Egyptian side lang ako. Ang meron lang Sudanese visa and diplomatic passport holder, si Ambassador at si Vice Consul kaya sila lang ngayon ang nakatawid,” Ople said.

“Ang pakiusap namin sa kababayan, please also, mag-bayanihan spirit tayo. I know it’s difficult. Alam kong sobrang pagod na sila, hindi nila alam ‘yung mangyayari…but we’re really doing our best,” she added.

Moreover, Ople noted that they are doing their part to assist the affected Filipinos but it’s the limitations due to the situation that causes delay.

As of April 26, 409 Filipinos have been out of the danger zone in Sudan, according to the Presidential Communications Office.

