PH Embassy, Consulate in UAE to close on May 1

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos6 hours ago

Courtesy of: Philippine Embassy in UAE

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has announced that it will be closed on Monday, May 1, in commemoration of the Philippine Labor Day.

In an advisory released on Wednesday, the Philippine Embassy said: “The Embassy will be open to the public for Consular Services on 06 May 2023, Saturday, 07:30am to 01:00pm.”

Overseas Filipinos can avail of consular services such as:

-Application/renewal of passport

-Notarization/authentication of documents

-Registration of birth, marriage, etc.

-Application of visa

-Registration/reactivation for overseas voting

Meanwhile, the Philippine Consulate-General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates has also announced its closure on May 1 in observance of the holiday.

