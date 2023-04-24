Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos meets with Degamo widow, Senate witnesses

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago

Courtesy of: Mayor Janice Vallega Degamo

President Bongbong Marcos has met with Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, the wife of slain Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

Marcos also met with other witnesses present during a three-day Senate hearing on the killings in Negros Oriental.

“The president mainly inquired [about] the peace and order situation in Negros Oriental. That was his principal concern,” Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said in a statement to reporters.

Degamo posted photos of the meeting on her Facebook page which showed Garafil, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla among the government officials during the dinner meeting.

Degamo thanked Marcos for the opportunity and for agreeing for the meeting set up last minute.

“While attending to so many big concerns — economic welfare of the nation, international peace and order concerns, water, endless meetings etc., he finds time to look at how we are in Negros Oriental even if we are only but a dot in the bigger picture of the many concerns that needed the president’s attention,” Degamo said.

Degamo said she was surprised that Marcos was following the senate hearing.

“He has time for his children. He finds time to look at even small details that concerns his people,” she said.

“We will not abuse the kindness of our beloved President,” Degamo added.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

paolo

Paolo Contis admits mistakes committed on his relationship with ex-gf LJ Reyes

8 hours ago
carmina

Carmina Villarroel posts cryptic stories on trust, villains

9 hours ago
ogie diaz

Ogie Diaz’s mother passes away

10 hours ago
pnp

Marcos tells new PNP chief to enforce maximum tolerance vs critics

10 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button