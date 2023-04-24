Marcos meets with Degamo widow, Senate witnesses

President Bongbong Marcos has met with Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, the wife of slain Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

Marcos also met with other witnesses present during a three-day Senate hearing on the killings in Negros Oriental.

“The president mainly inquired [about] the peace and order situation in Negros Oriental. That was his principal concern,” Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said in a statement to reporters.

Degamo posted photos of the meeting on her Facebook page which showed Garafil, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla among the government officials during the dinner meeting.

Degamo thanked Marcos for the opportunity and for agreeing for the meeting set up last minute.

“While attending to so many big concerns — economic welfare of the nation, international peace and order concerns, water, endless meetings etc., he finds time to look at how we are in Negros Oriental even if we are only but a dot in the bigger picture of the many concerns that needed the president’s attention,” Degamo said.

Degamo said she was surprised that Marcos was following the senate hearing.

“He has time for his children. He finds time to look at even small details that concerns his people,” she said.

“We will not abuse the kindness of our beloved President,” Degamo added.