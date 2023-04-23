The best lechon manok: Chooks Express opens its first branch in UAE

Chooks Express, a restaurant serving the best lechon manok and other classic Filipino dishes, officially opened its first branch in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on April 21, Saturday.

As the grand opening coincided with the first day of Eid Al Fitr, the restaurant was packed with customers eager to taste its delectable offerings.

Mr. Shahzada Muhammad Kamal Khan, Ms. Fatima Abdulreza Moones Rokin Aldeeni, and Mr. Humaj Mukhtar Mukhtar Ahmed, owners of Chooks Express, graced the event by leading the ribbon-cutting ceremony to symbolize the official start of business.

Chooks Express highlights its main dish—the honey-glazed lechon manok—which is a charcoal-grilled chicken with honey sauce. Being the restaurant’s pride, the lechon manok is grilled to perfection, giving a smoky flavor and adding a little crispiness to the chicken’s skin. The sweetness of honey, as it is brushed onto the chicken, helps balance out the flavor of the dish.

Aside from that, the restaurant serves well-loved Filipino dishes such as chicken inasal, beef pares, sisig, kare-kare, pancit bihon, lumpiang shanghai, tapsilog, lomi overload, street foods, desserts like halo-halo, creamy mango jelly, and ube cheese turon, and many more of your favorite Filipino dishes.

Mr. Kamal Khan, one of the owners, shared that they carefully selected their well-experienced chefs and staff, which are mostly Filipinos, to serve a more authentic Filipino taste to its customers.

“I assure you that you will be served like a king. In Chooks Express, we don’t compromise on our quality,” Khan said.

Also present at the event was Ms. Marian Carella, Chairperson at the Philippine Business Council – Dubai, who said in her message, “The opening of this restaurant is a testimony of the recognition of the Filipino culture. Chooks Express will not only be a place where they will serve delectable food, but it will be where you can share memories and create experiences.”

Packed with customers on their first day, Chooks Express promises its customers, especially the Filipinos, to continue to live up to their expectations and even exceed them. With a successful grand opening, it is set to be one of the best restaurants in the UAE where we can go anytime for comfort food.

So, what are you waiting for? Visit Chooks Express at Shop No. 1, Al Showaib Building, near FAB Bank, Al Khabeesi, Dubai, and have a taste of the best lechon manok in town.

Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok @chooksexpressuae to stay updated on their latest offers.