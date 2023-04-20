Teves claims his former bodyguard was Degamo ‘mastermind’

Suspended Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves said on Thursday that Marvin Miranda, his former bodyguad, was the mastermind behind the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

Miranda was Teves’ former bodyguard.

“Sa totoo lang, dati kong bodyguard ‘yan. Pero matagal na kaming hindi nag— matagal nang umalis sa akin ‘yan eh,” Teves said in a GMA News interview.

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla said that Teves was the mastermind and executive producer of the killing while Miranda was the director.

“Kaya nga kanina tinanong ako, nag usap daw kami, may video daw, sabi ko, ha? Kung may video sila edi dapat nilabas nila, diba? Again, ang dali mag turo,” Teves reacted.

The DOJ is eyeing to tag Teves as terrorist over his alleged role in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo on March 4.

Remulla said the killing can be covered by the Anti-Terror Law.

“In this case, the activities that led to the killing on March 4 all are covered by the Anti Terrorism Law—the recruitment, the financing, the purchase of firearms, the distribution of firearms, everything that transpired has the hallmarks of terrorism in it,” Remulla said.

The DOJ chief however admits that it would take time before they can actually file a case involving the Anti-Terror law due to the research needed for the case.

“However, as a solution to the impasse here about the surrender of Congressman Teves, we are looking at designating him or proscribing him as a terrorist—to have him proscribed by the Court of Appeals and designated by the Anti-Terror Council because of the acts that happened,” he said.

“Because the other persons are in custody already, there’s no more need, but as far Congressman Teves is concerned, we may need for him to be designated and proscribed,” Remulla added.

Teves has yet to return to the Philippines and was suspended by the House of Representatives for 60 days.