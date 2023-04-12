Ombudsman files charges vs. Herbert Bautista, aide over solar project, computerization program

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed two counts of graft charges against former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista, his former aide and administrator Aldrin Cuna over irregularities and anomalies in the P25 million solar power and computerization projects in 2019.

The Ombudsman said that the two former QC officials awarded the contract and released the P25.3 million payment to Cygnet Energy and Power Asia, Inc. for the solar power system even if they have failed to secure a Net Metering System from Meralco, a requirement included in the terms of reference for the agreement.

The two officials are also facing graft complaint for the P32 million project awarded to Geodata Solutions for an online Occupational Permitting and Tracking System but did not pass the necessary appropriation needed.

“Such actions are in violation of Section 3 of the Anti Graft and Corrupt Practices Act or Giving any private party any unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference in the discharge of his official administrative or judicial functions through manifest partiality, evident bad faith or gross inexcusable negligence.”

The Ombudsman recommended a P90,000 bail bond for each of the officials according to a GMA News report.