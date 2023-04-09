Beware: OFWs leaving UAE for cross-country recruitment victimized by job scammers—MWO

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in the UAE warned overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to exercise caution when dealing with online job recruiters as the number of employment scams targeting Filipinos is on the rise.

The agency said those with expiring visas who are searching for alternative employment opportunities in other countries are often the victims of such scams.

“To our Kabayans, please deal only with recruitment agencies licensed by the Department of Migrant Workers and beware of cross-country recruitment as the government have already documented cases of victims that were exploited and abused,” Labor Attache John Rio Bautista, warned OFWs.

Since October 2022, the MWO has received 52 reports of job scams, with 14 of the victims repatriated, 12 in MWO shelters, and the rest undergoing documentation processing.

Melvin Caseda, Wellness Officer at MWO, said that the modus operandi of these scams involves recruiting through social media, with the scammers providing only the name of the agency and no further details. The victims are left without any job contracts or licenses.

“Based sa na-iinterview namin at lumalapit dito sa shelter. Tinitingnan namin yung method ng recruitment sa kanila ang sinasabi nila is through Facebook lang. Social media lang ang ginamit. Ni hindi nila alam yung buong detalye ng agency. Pangalan lang ng agency ang meron sila. In fact, hindi nila maibigay yung buong pangalan, alyas lang,”

(“Based on our interviews with those who come to the shelter seeking assistance, we are examining their recruitment method. They are saying that their recruitment is done only through Facebook. They only used social media. They don’t even know the full details of the agency. They only have the agency’s name. In fact, they cannot provide the complete name, only an alias.”)

Harrowing ordeal

One victim of a job scam, who wished to remain anonymous, shared her harrowing experience with The Filipino Times in hopes of warning others about the dangers of online job offers.

The OFW accepted a job offer she found on the Internet without thoroughly checking its legitimacy, leading to a traumatic ordeal.

“It was really difficult. I really regret it,” she lamented.

“Fortunately, I was rescued because there are really a lot of scammers. Please don’t take it lightly. I almost got raped by the person who offered me the job.”

Exploiting visa vulnerability In mid-March 2023, two OFWs from the UAE were rescued from human traffickers in Myanmar.

The Bureau of Immigration warned that human traffickers are now targeting OFWs with expiring visas, particularly in the Middle East, enticing them to work as call center agents in Asian countries.

However, the victims end up being subjected to physical torture.

The Philippine Embassy and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai have issued a joint advisory urging OFWs to be cautious.

Victims are encouraged to only deal with licensed Philippine Recruitment Agencies with valid POEA-approved job orders to any country.

Read: PH Ambassador to the UAE calls for heightened cooperation vs human trafficking