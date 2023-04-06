Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Ambassador to the UAE calls for heightened cooperation vs human trafficking

Staff Report3 hours ago

H.E. Alfonso A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE with H.E. Saeed Alhebsi, Director, Department of Human Rights, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates H.E. Alfonso Ver has called on H.E. Saeed Alhebsi, Director of the Department of Human Rights, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to discuss Philippines-UAE collaboration in combatting human trafficking.

In 2018, Foreign Affairs Sec. Teodoro Locsin Jr. and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan signed the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in combating human trafficking.

The signing was held at the PH-UAE bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States of America.

Both Ministers affirmed that, “international cooperation and adherence to international standards and principles on combating trafficking will effectively minimize, if not totally eradicate, this abhorrent scourge to humanity.”

Moreover, they renewed their commitment to continue working towards heightening the joint cooperation between the Philippines and the UAE in eradicating human trafficking.

In the said meeting, they agreed to formalize arrangements for bilateral coordination and joint countries to stop human trafficking, including the establishment of communication lines between counterpart agencies and the exchange of best practices and information.

Currently, the two parties are working closely in preparation for the next meeting of the Joint Committee.

“Clearly, what you see here is that the Philippines and the UAE are working hand in hand to eradicate human trafficking and remove illegal recruitment,” Ver added.

